Feb. 7



1964 -- South Korea and Kenya forge diplomatic ties.



1992 -- South Korea and Turkmenistan forge diplomatic ties.



1999 -- South Korea inks an investment treaty with Israel.



2009 -- South Korea's Kim Yu-na wins the women's singles competition at the Four Continents figure skating event in Vancouver. Kim scored 116.83 points in free skating, following a world-record short program performance of 72.24 points.



2016 -- North Korea launches a long-range rocket carrying what it claims to be a satellite in defiance of United Nations Security Council resolutions banning its use of ballistic missile technology.



2019 -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Stephen Biegun and his North Korean counterpart, Kim Hyok-chol, hold working-level talks in Pyongyang for a second day to arrange a planned second summit between their leaders. The meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un took place in Vietnam on Feb 27-28 but ended without any agreement.

(END)