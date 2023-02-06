S. Korea closely watching N. Korea's 'increased' activities to prepare for military parade: Seoul official

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) – South Korea's military is closely monitoring "increased activities" by North Korea in apparent preparations for a military parade, a Seoul official said Monday amid speculation that the reclusive regime may stage a nighttime parade in Pyongyang later this week.

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) spokesperson Col. Lee Sung-jun made the remarks as media outlets have cited commercial satellite imagery indicating the North has been preparing for the parade apparently to mark the 75th founding anniversary of its armed forces Wednesday.

"We are keeping close tabs on some increased activities with regards to (North Korea's) recent rehearsals," Lee told a regular press briefing. "As the date of the event is approaching, we are observing it with a greater interest."

Lee refused to comment on exactly when the parade would come.

"We have an internal judgment on that, but it is difficult to publicly say that," he said.

Ahead of the upcoming military anniversary, troops, vehicles and other pieces of equipment have been spotted at the Sunan airport and Mirim Airport in the North Korean capital, according to reports.

The North has a history of using military parades to mark crucial national anniversaries, with an apparent intention to highlight its military presence through a showcase of its latest weapons systems, such as long-range missiles.

view larger image This file photo, released on April 26, 2022, shows a military parade under way in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang. (For use only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

