Yoon orders humanitarian aid for quake-hit Iran, Turkey

19:43 February 06, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government on Monday to come up with active measures to provide humanitarian assistance to Iran and Turkey hit hard by recent earthquakes, his office said.

Yoon gave the instruction to the presidential National Security Office and the foreign ministry.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck central Turkey early Monday, killing at least 912 people and injuring more than 5,000, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Iran was hit by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake late last month, which killed at least three people and injured more than 800.

view larger image In this file photo, President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Jan. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

In this file photo, President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Jan. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

