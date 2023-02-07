N. Korea discusses ways to 'perfect' readiness posture for war in meeting chaired by leader Kim

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has convened a meeting of the ruling party's central military commission to discuss ways to strengthen operational combat drills and "more strictly perfect" its readiness posture for war, according to its state media Tuesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over an enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) on Monday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The meeting "discussed in depth the major military and political tasks for 2023 and the long-term issues concerning the orientation for army building," the KCNA said in an English-language statement.

Major agenda items discussed included various methods for "constantly expanding and intensifying the operation and combat drills of the Korean People's Army (KPA) and more strictly perfecting the preparedness for war," it added.

The meeting came amid reports that the North is preparing for a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the KPA founding Wednesday.

With his latest attendance at the meeting, the North's leader has resumed his public activities after about 40 days.

