06:57 February 07, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 7.

Korean-language dailies
-- Thousands dead in devastating earthquake in Turkey (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Turkey, leaves at least 2,500 dead (Kookmin Daily)
-- Generation MZ labor unions to join forces, choose fairness, coexistence over ideological struggle (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't to allow online sale of horse betting tickets this year (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Massive earthquake in Turkey, Syria leaves thousands dead, injured (Segye Times)
-- 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey leaves at least 2,300 dead (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Devastating earthquake in Turkey kills 2,000 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey, over 2,300 dead (Hankyoreh)
-- 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey followed by 7.5 magnitude aftershock; thousands dead (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung, SK leaders visit U.S. over chip export controls on China (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- FSS chief Lee Bok-hyun takes aim at banks, targets outside directors (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North to display key weapons at parade Wednesday (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Powerful quake kills hundreds in Turkey, Syria; toll expected to rise (Korea Herald)
-- Powerful quake kills at least 1,500 in Turkey, Syria (Korea Times)
(END)

