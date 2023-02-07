Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Korean history

Today in Korean history

14:00 February 07, 2023

Feb. 8

1919 -- A group of Korean students in Japan denounces the Japanese colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula and holds a ceremony at the YMCA building in Tokyo to declare Korea's independence. Korea was occupied as a colony by Japan from 1910 to 1945.

1944 -- Japanese colonial authorities in Korea begin conscripting Korean laborers for work in mines and factories overseas.

1961 -- South Korea and the United States sign an economic cooperation pact.

1985 -- Opposition leader Kim Dae-jung returns to South Korea after spending 27 months in the United States, purportedly to receive health treatment.

Kim later served as president from 1998-2003. In 2000, he held the first-ever inter-Korean summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-il and won the Novel Peace Prize for his efforts to reconcile with North Korea and facilitate democracy in South Korea. He died in August 2009 at age 85 following a prolonged battle with pneumonia.

1987 -- North Korean defector Kim Man-chul and his family arrive in South Korea after fleeing the communist country.

1990 -- As many as 120 Korean workers who were sent to Russia's Sakhalin Island during the Japanese colonial period return home for the first time in 50 years.

2005 -- The foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan agree to work closely with the United States to jump-start the stalled six-party talks aimed at ending the North Korean nuclear weapons development standoff.

2018 -- A North Korean art troupe performs in South Korea for the first time in 16 years, in a rare occasion arranged amid a peace mood between the divided Koreas to celebrate Seoul's hosting of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in the namesake city on the eastern coast.

The 140-member strong Samjiyon Orchestra led by Hyon Song-wol, head of the all-female Moranbong Band, held the concert before hundreds of South Koreans in the sub-host city of Gangneung. The art troupe also performed in Seoul three days later.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK