S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 6th day

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed below 20,000 for the sixth straight day Tuesday, signaling a downtrend in the virus wave.

The country reported 16,120 new cases, including 29 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,279,381, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The Tuesday tally is down from 19,617 of the previous week and up from 5,850 of the previous day, the lowest daily count in 224 days.

The country added 10 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 33,624, the KDCA said.

The number of critically ill patients came to 293, up from 289 the previous day but down from the weekly average of 323.

Health authorities said they are seeing signs of a steady fall in the number of COVID-19 cases even after the country lifted most of its virus curbs late last month.

On Jan. 30, the government lifted the mask mandate for indoor spaces, except at hospitals, pharmacies and on public transportation.



view larger image A COVID-19 testing center is empty in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Feb. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

jwc@yna.co.kr

(END)