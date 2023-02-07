The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



-----------------

(LEAD) N. Korea calls for 'perfecting' war readiness posture in meeting chaired by leader Kim

SEOUL -- North Korea has convened a meeting of the ruling party's central military commission to discuss ways to expand operational combat drills and "more strictly perfect" its readiness posture for war, according to its state media Tuesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over an enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) on Monday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



-----------------

U.S. closely watching N. Korea for upcoming military parade: State Dept.

WASHINGTON -- The United States is closely watching North Korea and its widely anticipated military parade, a state department spokesperson said Monday, while also highlighting U.S. commitment to the security of South Korea.

The department spokesperson, Ned Price, noted the military parades are have more "propaganda value" than any material value to North Korea.



-----------------

U.S. will protect security interests of S. Korea, U.S.: NSC coordinator

WASHINGTON -- The United States will protect its national security interests, as well as those of key ally South Korea, a White House National Security Council (NSC) official said Monday, amid tension over an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon shot down by the U.S.

John Kirby, NSC coordinator for strategic communications, said he no available data when asked about China's possible surveillance of the Korean Peninsula.



-----------------

Yoon orders dispatch of rescue workers, medical supplies to quake-hit Turkey

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the government Tuesday to quickly send rescue workers and medical supplies to quake-hit Turkey, his office said.

Yoon's instruction came a day after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and Syria, killing at least 3,400 people with the death toll feared to keep climbing.



-----------------

Disgraced ex-minister's daughter says she feels proud, qualified as a doctor

SEOUL -- The high-profile daughter of the disgraced former Justice Minister Cho Kuk has said she does not feel ashamed of herself at all despite her parents' conviction for forging her academic documents.

Cho Min, who has made headlines over suspicions that her parents fabricated various academic documents to get her into a medical school, made the remarks in a YouTube interview on Monday, three days after her father was given a two-year prison sentence on multiple charges, including those related to her.



-----------------

S. Korea to extend FX trading hours, allow offshore firms' participation

SEJONG -- South Korea plans to more than double its foreign-exchange trading hours and allow offshore firms to participate in the market in line with efforts to attract more investment from overseas, the financial authorities said Tuesday.

Under the plan, Asia's No. 4 economy will extend the operating hours of its foreign exchange market -- which currently runs for 6 1/2 hours from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. -- to 17 hours to close at 2 a.m. the day after, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.



-----------------

Seoul shares up late Tue. morning on tech gains

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Tuesday morning as tech gains offset concerns over the U.S.' monetary tightening and the Sino-U.S. tensions.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 12.78 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,450.97 as of 11:20 a.m.



-----------------

PPP warns DP should bear all responsibility for confusion over impeachment motion

SEOUL -- The floor leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) warned Tuesday that the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) should bear all responsibility for any confusion that could arise from an impeachment motion against the interior minister.

Rep. Joo Ho-young made the remark a day after the DP submitted an impeachment motion against Interior Minister Lee Sang-min to hold him responsible for the government's alleged bungled response to last year's Itaewon crowd crush.



-----------------

Ex-gov't employee summarily indicted for alleged attempt to sell Jungkook's lost hat

SEOUL -- Prosecutors have summarily indicted a former foreign ministry employee on charges of attempting to sell BTS member Jungkook's lost hat online for 10 million won (US$7,950), legal sources said Tuesday.

The former government employee, whose identity has been withheld, allegedly shared a photo of the bucket hat on an online flea market, claiming the K-pop superstar had left it at the ministry building in Seoul when he visited to apply for a passport.



-----------------

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 6th day

SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed below 20,000 for the sixth straight day Tuesday, signaling a downtrend in the virus wave.

The country reported 16,120 new cases, including 29 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,279,381, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).



-----------------

S. Korean ministry vows all policy means to resolve separated families issue

SEOUL -- South Korea plans to mobilize all available policy means to resolve the issue of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War, prioritizing identifying whether their relatives in North Korea are alive, Seoul's unification ministry said Tuesday.

Under the 2023-25 plan to deal with the long-pending issue, the ministry said it plans to focus on resuming exchanges of war-torn families and addressing issues stemming from the inter-Korean division, such as prisoners of war and South Koreans detained in the North.



-----------------

Handcuffing suspects during police questioning should meet clear requirements: watchdog

SEOUL -- Using handcuffs on suspects during police questioning should meet clear requirements, the human rights watchdog said Tuesday.

A mother of two children filed a petition with the National Human Rights Commission of Korea, claiming the two were handcuffed for seven and four hours, respectively, when they were arrested for questioning by police.

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)