Veteran midfielder not about to quit day job after TV cameo

SEOGWIPO, South Korea, Feb 7 (Yonhap) -- Former South Korean captain Koo Ja-cheol had a unique view to the country's run to the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December: from the television commentator booth.

The 33-year-old midfielder for Jeju United in the K League 1 has not retired from football, and by the sound of it, Koo isn't about to quit his day job for another go on air.

"Football is something I've been doing all my life, and it's obviously the easier of the two," Koo said Tuesday when asked about whether he found playing or commentating easier. He was holding a press conference on the sidelines of Jeju's offseason training camp in Seogwipo, Jeju Island.



view larger image Jeju United midfielder Koo Ja-cheok speaks at a press conference in Seogwipo, Jeju Island, on Feb. 7, 2023, in this photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"Football is something I do better than anything," Koo added. "But I wanted to be part of the journey with those players, as they brought so much joy to people back home. I was really happy to have spent time there."

Koo said he took some time to regroup after his television debut, and he has now shifted his focus on making Jeju United supporters proud.

Koo, who captained South Korea to the bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics and also wore the armband at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, signed with Jeju in February last year. It's the club where he began his professional career in 2007 before embarking on a journey that took him through Germany and Qatar.

Koo received a hero's welcome but struggled through assorted injuries. He ended up playing in just nine out of Jeju's 38 matches, scoring one goal and picking up one assist.

Koo said he completed the first portion of offseason training in Thailand without any health issues, and he's determined to live up to expectations this time.

"I am confident I can really help the team if I can play consistently without getting hurt," Koo said. "I saw last year that we have a pretty good team here. I want to help the team become the face of this region and give Jeju residents something to cheer about."



view larger image Members of Jeju United's leadership group pose for a photo during their offseason training camp in Thailand, in this photo provided by the K League 1 club on Jan. 16, 2023. From left: Kim Oh-kyu, Ahn Hyeon-beom, Chung-woon, captain Choi Young-jun, Koo Ja-cheol and Kim Dong-jun. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Jeju head coach Nam Ki-il noted that Koo wasn't 100 percent physically when he first signed, and he tried to rush back from injuries, which only made things worse.

"Despite all his problems, he was such a positive influence on the rest of the team," Nam said. "He's building up for the new season and I think we can expect big things out of him this year. He's been a great bridge between the players and the coaching staff."

Koo is part of the team's leadership group, led by captain Choi Young-jun.

"The more we talk amongst ourselves, the more trust we will build within the team," Koo said. "The coaches can come to us if they want to deliver a message. We can play an important role in keeping an open line of communication."



view larger image In this file photo from Nov. 18, 2022, Jeju United midfielder Koo Ja-cheol, working as a television commentator during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, watches the South Korean national team during a training session at Al Egla Training Site in Doha. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)