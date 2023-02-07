Go to Contents
Lotte Fine Chemical Q4 net income down 70.3 pct to 67 bln won

14:13 February 07, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Fine Chemical Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 67 billion won (US$53.3 million), down 70.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 48.2 billion won, down 43.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 5 percent to 496.6 billion won.

The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 84.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
