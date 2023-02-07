Go to Contents
Debut single from Seventeen unit sells record 470,000 copies on 1st day

14:16 February 07, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- The debut single from PSS, a unit of the K-pop boy group Seventeen, sold 470,000 copies on the day of its release, the group's agency said Tuesday.

The three-track single titled "Second Wind" set the record for the biggest first-week sales by a unit of a K-pop group by selling 478,679 copies on its debut day alone, Pledis Entertainment said.

PSS is a unit composed of three members of the 13-piece group -- DK, Seungkwan and Hoshi.

The album's title track, "Fighting (Feat. Lee Young-ji)," debuted at No. 1 on iTunes' top songs charts in 24 territories, including Argentina, Indonesia, Japan and Singapore, according to the agency.

view larger image PSS, a unit of K-pop boy group Seventeen, is seen in this photo provided by Pledis Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

PSS, a unit of K-pop boy group Seventeen, is seen in this photo provided by Pledis Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

