Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for revenge murder at subway station

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court on Tuesday sentenced a former subway worker to 40 years in prison for killing a female colleague he had stalked in a public restroom at a subway station.

The man, Jeon Joo-hwan, was found guilty of revenge killing and other charges for stabbing the victim to death in the ladies' room at Sindang Station in Seoul on Sept. 14.



view larger image This file photo shows a police officer escorting murder suspect Jeon Joo-hwan (C) out of a police station in Seoul on Sept. 21, 2022. (Yonhap)

The Seoul Central District Court also ordered him to wear an electronic tracking device for 15 years.

The prosecution had demanded a death sentence.

The killing took place one day before a court was set to sentence him on charges of stalking her.

The two had known each other since they began to work for Seoul Metro, the operator of Seoul's subway system, in October 2021.

Jeon told police he committed the murder out of resentment toward her after prosecutors demanded a nine-year prison sentence for him in the stalking case in August.

In late September, Jeon was sentenced to nine years in prison for stalking, illegally filming and threatening the victim. He appealed the ruling.

