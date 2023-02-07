Go to Contents
KB Financial Group Q4 net profit down 73.4 pct to 156.1 bln won

15:51 February 07, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 156.1 billion won (US$124.3 million), down 73.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 39.5 percent on-year to 537.9 billion won. Sales decreased 22.8 percent to 9.73 trillion won.

The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 710.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
