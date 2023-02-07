Director Hong Sang-soo to attend Berlin film festival with actor Kim Min-hee

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean director Hong Sang-soo will attend the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival later this month together with actor Kim Min-hee to promote their new film, "In Water," his production company said Tuesday.

Hong will stay for a week in Paris from Feb. 13 to attend his retrospective at the Cinematheque Francaise and move to Berlin to Feb. 19 to attend the Berlinale, which runs from Feb. 16-26, an official at Jeonwonsa Film Co. said.

Kim, a Korean actor widely known as his lover and production manager of the film, will accompany him during the trip, according to production officials.

Hong's 29th feature film, "In Water," has been invited to the festival's Encounters selection, which introduces documentaries and fiction works that are out of the norm and challenge conventional categories.

It marks the auteur's fourth consecutive time to be recognized by the Berlinale.

Hong has filed for a divorce from his wife, but a local court turned down his request in 2019, making their relationship as an extramarital affair.

view larger image A scene from Hong Sang-soo's film "In Water" is seen in this photo captured from the Berlin International Film Festival's homepage. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr

(END)