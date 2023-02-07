GS Retail remains in red in Q4

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- GS Retail Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 40.1 billion won (US$31.9 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating income for the October-December period was 85.3 billion won, up 180.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 9.9 percent to 2.88 trillion won.

The operating profit was 52.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

