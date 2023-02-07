The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



-----------------

U.S. to continue efforts to free S. Koreans detained by N. Korea: Washington official

SEOUL -- The United States will continue efforts to seek the release of South Koreans detained in North Korea, a state department official said Tuesday.

Jung Pak, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, stressed the U.S. has "closely coordinated" with Seoul on the issue at a meeting with South Koreans with family members detained across the inter-Korean border.



-----------------

Kakao acquires 9 pct stake in SM Entertainment

SEOUL -- Kakao Corp., the operator of South Korea's biggest mobile messenger KakaoTalk, said Tuesday that it has acquired a 9.05 percent stake in the K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment Co. as part of its strategy to strengthen its entertainment business.

The company purchased 1.23 million shares for 217.2 billion won (US$173 million) and became the second-largest shareholder of SM Entertainment, according to Kakao.



-----------------

Director Hong Sang-soo to attend Berlin film festival with actor Kim Min-hee

SEOUL -- South Korean director Hong Sang-soo will attend the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival later this month together with actor Kim Min-hee to promote their new film, "In Water," his production company said Tuesday.

Hong will stay for a week in Paris from Feb. 13 to attend his retrospective at the Cinematheque Francaise and move to Berlin to Feb. 19 to attend the Berlinale, which runs from Feb. 16-26, an official at Jeonwonsa Film Co. said.



-----------------

Injured Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan to undergo treatment in S. Korea

SEOUL -- South Korean World Cup hero Hwang Hee-chan will return home this week to treat an injury he sustained in a recent Premier League match, sources said Tuesday.

Hwang, forward for Wolverhampton Wanderers, picked up his injury during a Premier League match against Liverpool on Saturday. He pulled up lame grabbing the back of his right thigh, as he tried to sprint down the flank late in the first half, and was forced to come off.



-----------------

S. Korea considering lifting visa ban on travelers from China: health agency chief

SEOUL -- The head of South Korea's public health agency said Tuesday that Seoul is mulling lifting visa restrictions on travelers from China earlier than scheduled as the COVID-19 situation in the neighboring country is improving.

"We see that the infection cases in China are on a steady decline from various data. And no new variant has been reported there," Jee Young-mee, commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), said in a press event.



-----------------

(2nd LD) S. Korea to send 110 rescue workers to quake-hit Turkey, offer $5 mln in aid

SEOUL -- South Korea plans to offer US$5 million in emergency humanitarian assistance to Turkey and dispatch a total of around 110 workers to support its search and rescue work following a devastating earthquake earlier this week, according to Seoul's foreign ministry Tuesday.

It will also deliver medical supplies to Turkey, hit by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake the previous day, by military transport aircraft, the ministry's spokesperson Lim Soo-suk told a press briefing.



-----------------

Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for revenge murder at subway station

SEOUL -- A Seoul court on Tuesday sentenced a former subway worker to 40 years in prison for killing a female colleague he had stalked in a public restroom at a subway station.

The man, Jeon Joo-hwan, was found guilty of revenge killing and other charges for stabbing the victim to death in the ladies' room at Sindang Station in Seoul on Sept. 14.



-----------------

Acquittal upheld for ex-coast guard chief over botched rescue activities in Sewol ferry sinking

SEOUL -- An appeals court on Tuesday upheld the acquittal of a former maritime police chief charged with failing to carry out his duty in the rescue operation of the sinking of the Sewol ferry in 2014.

The Seoul High Court again found Kim Suk-kyoon, then chief of the Korea Coast Guard, not guilty of charges, including professional negligence, in the disaster that killed 303 people, mostly high school students.



-----------------

(3rd LD) Yoon orders dispatch of rescue workers aboard military aircraft to quake-hit Turkey

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the government Tuesday to use military aircraft to quickly transport rescue workers and medical supplies to help Turkey in the aftermath of this week's devastating earthquake, saying it is only natural to help a "brother nation."

Yoon gave the instruction a day after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and Syria, killing more than 4,000 people, with the death toll feared to keep climbing.



-----------------

(News Focus) S. Korea's FX revamp measures expected to reduce volatility, raise hopes for MSCI inclusion

SEOUL -- South Korea's latest measures to revamp the foreign exchange (FX) market are expected to help expand trading and reduce the overall level of volatility, experts said Tuesday.

Those measures are also expected to raise hopes for South Korea's stock market to be included in the developed market status of Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) that could lead to a rise in capital flows into the country's stock market going forward, they added.



-----------------

S. Korea sees worsening economic slowdown on exports fall, weak domestic demand: KDI

SEOUL -- South Korea has experienced a worsening economic slowdown over dwindling exports and a weaker recovery of domestic demand, a state-run think tank said Tuesday.

The assessment by the Korea Development Institute (KDI) was bleaker than its outlook made a month earlier that the country was showing signs of an economic slowdown as the manufacturing industry lost steam over sluggish exports.



-----------------

Seoul shares rebound on blue-chip tech gains

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rose Tuesday as investors picked up big-cap tech bargains following a sharp fall the previous session. The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 13.52 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,451.71. Trading volume was moderate at 443.14 million shares worth 7.48 trillion won (US$5.96 billion), with decliners outpacing gainers 496 to 374.

