SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Gift set of special laws' given to 1st-gen new towns (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Reconstruction projects for 1st-gen new towns boosted with eased safety, size regulations (Kookmin Daily)
-- 219 out of 276 bills linked to gov't tasks 'stopped' in parliament (Donga Ilbo)
-- Kim Jong-un appears for first time in 36 days, calls for completion of war preparation posture (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Floor area ratio to be raised to 500 pct in 1st-gen new towns (Segye Times)
-- Safety inspection to be lifted for Ilsan, Bundang; 30-story buildings to be allowed (Chosun Ilbo)
-- AI war that will overturn world; Google battles ChatGPT (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's responsibility over killing of civilians in Vietnam War acknowledged for first time (Hankyoreh)
-- Court wipes away tears of Vietnam, which suffered civilian casualties (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Reconstruction projects in Bundang, Ilsan get wings; floor area ratio raised to 500 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- FX market doors to be opened; overcoming 'trauma of IMF' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea sending personnel and aid to Turkey (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Frantic searching in Turkey, Syria after deadly quake kills thousands (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to allow offshore firms' currency trading, extend market hours (Korea Times)
(END)