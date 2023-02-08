S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 7th day

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed below 20,000 for the seventh straight day Wednesday in the latest sign of a downward trend in new infections.

The country reported 17,934 new cases, including 38 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,297,315, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The Wednesday tally is down from 20,414 of the previous week but slightly up from 16,120 of the previous day.

The country added 22 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 33,646, the KDCA said.

The number of critically ill patients came to 283, down from 293 the previous day and down from the weekly average of 312.

On Jan. 30, the government lifted the mask mandate for indoor spaces, except at hospitals, pharmacies and on public transportation.



view larger image A COVID-19 testing center is empty in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Feb. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

