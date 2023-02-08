S. Korea to attend IPEF's special negotiation round for talks on supply chain, economy

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will participate in a special round of negotiations for the United States-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) to be held in India this week to discuss supply chains, fair economy and green technologies, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

The latest meeting of the initiative is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from Wednesday through Saturday, which is expected to bring together 14 member nations, including Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Singapore, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

South Korea will send a delegation involving officials from the industry, finance, foreign and other related ministries.

The IPEF has four key pillars -- trade, supply chain resilience, clean economy and fair economy -- and the upcoming talks will be for in-depth discussions on supply chains, clean economy and fair economy, it added.

"This special session will be crucial as it will set the direction of future negotiations of each section. We will work to contribute to making progress in the discussions and secure our national interests," delegation chief Roh Keon-ki said.

The platform was launched in May last year, and the first rule-setting meeting was held in the Australian city of Brisbane in December. The schedule for the official second round of negotiations is yet to be fixed.



