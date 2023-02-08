SK Telecom Q4 net profit down 28.9 pct to 223.7 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 223.7 billion won (US$178.1 million), down 28.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 13.5 percent on-year to 254.5 billion won. Revenue increased 2.3 percent to 4.39 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 179.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

