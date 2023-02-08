Manufacturers' domestic supply extends gains to 8th quarter in Q4

SEJONG, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean manufacturers' domestic supply rose for the eight straight quarter in the October-December period on the back of imports of cars and electronics, data showed Wednesday.

The manufacturing domestic supply index came to 114.5 in the fourth quarter, up 1.5 percent from the previous year, according to data from Statistics Korea.

The index measures both locally produced goods and imports, serving as a major indicator of domestic demand trends.

The supply of South Korea-made goods slipped 0.6 percent on-year in the fourth quarter of last year due to a slump in the chemical and basic metal sectors.

The supply of imported products, on the other hand, advanced 6.2 percent over the period on the back of electronics and automobile industries.

The index for consumer goods decreased 3.3 percent, while those of capital goods added 6.5 percent. The supply of intermediate goods increased 2.1 percent on-year, the data added.

For all of 2022, the manufacturers' domestic supply increased 2.5 percent on-year.



