Shinhan Bank taps new CEO candidate

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean major lender Shinhan Bank said Wednesday its vice chief was recommended to lead the bank as its incumbent chief executive offered to resign due to health issues.

Jung Sang-hyuk will replace CEO Han Yong-gu, who offered to step down last week for medical treatment.

Born in 1964, Jung joined Shinhan Bank in 1990 and served at various departments, including management strategy, customer protection and capital markets.

His final appointment may be decided in a week, the bank said, after obtaining approval from the bank's CEO recommendation committee and shareholders.



