The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



-----------------

S. Korea plans 1st formation flight of stealth drones around 2025

SEOUL -- South Korea plans to conduct its first formation flight of stealth drones around 2025, Korean Air Co. said Wednesday, as the aircraft development project gained traction following North Korea's drone infiltrations late last year.

The country's flag carrier unveiled the plan during a forum on combat systems incorporating both manned and unmanned mechanisms, hosted by Rep. Shin Won-sik of the ruling People Power Party.



-----------------

(LEAD) N. Korean leader visits barracks with his daughter to mark army founding anniv.

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited the barracks of the country's general-grade officers together with his daughter to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the armed forces, according to state media Wednesday.

In a speech at a banquet Tuesday following his visit, Kim praised the Korean People's Army (KPA) as "the strongest troops in the world," according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



-----------------

S. Korean EV battery makers' global market share shrinks in 2022

SEOUL -- Three South Korean electric vehicle (EV) battery makers saw their global market share decline in 2022 from a year earlier amid robust growth of Chinese rivals, industry data showed Wednesday.

The trio -- LG Energy Solution Ltd., SK Innovation Co. and Samsung SDI Co. -- held a combined 23.7 percent of the global EV battery market at 517.9 gigawatt hours last year, down 6.5 percentage points from 2021, according to the data from market researcher SNE Research.



-----------------

(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly to vote on motion to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy

SEOUL -- The National Assembly will vote Wednesday on the motion to impeach the interior minister Wednesday over the government's alleged bungled response to the Itaewon crowd crush, Speaker Kim Jin-pyo said.

Kim told reporters that a vote will take place after an interpellation session later in the day.



-----------------

NCT Dream drops Japanese debut single

SEOUL -- K-pop boy group NCT Dream will roll out its first Japanese single, "Best Friend Ever," on Wednesday, the group's management agency said.

The single composed of two tracks -- the title track and the Japanese-language version of its hit song "Glitch Mode" -- will hit various music streaming platforms at 1 p.m., SM Entertainment said.



-----------------

(2nd LD) S. Korea's current account turns to black in Dec. but sharply smaller than prior year

SEOUL -- South Korea's current account swung back to the black in December from the previous month, but the amount was quite smaller than a year before as exports dwindled amid growing global recession woes, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The country's current account surplus came to US$2.68 billion in December, compared with a shortfall of $220 million a month earlier, according to the preliminary data by the Bank of Korea (BOK). The current account is the broadest measure of cross-border trade.



-----------------

Apple confirms launch of Apple Pay in S. Korea

SEOUL -- U.S. tech giant Apple Inc. on Wednesday confirmed that its mobile payment service Apple Pay will be launched in South Korea.

"Apple will launch Apple Pay in Korea," the company said in an e-mailed statement.



-----------------

N. Korean leader sends condolences to Syria over quake

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a message of condolences to his Syrian counterpart over the latest earthquake that has claimed more than 7,800 lives in Turkey and Syria, according to state media Wednesday.

In the message sent to President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday, Kim voiced his condolences to victims of the powerful quake that struck the northern region of Syria, according to the state-run radio network Korean Central Broadcasting Station.



-----------------

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 7th day

SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed below 20,000 for the seventh straight day Wednesday in the latest sign of a downward trend in new infections.

The country reported 17,934 new cases, including 38 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,297,315, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).



-----------------

4 companies to recall over 100,000 vehicles over faulty parts

SEOUL -- Volkswagen Group Korea, BMW Korea and two other firms will voluntarily recall more than a combined 100,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.

The four firms, which also include Mercedes-Benz Korea and Ford Sales & Service Korea, are recalling 102,254 units of 83 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.



-----------------

Seoul shares extend gains late Wed. morning on Powell's comments

SEOUL -- Seoul shares extended gains late Wednesday morning as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expected that this year may see a significant drop in inflation.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 27.45 points, or 1.12 percent, to 2,479.16 as of 11:20 a.m.

