Netflix series 'Love to Hate You' presents unusual romantic comedy

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- The upcoming Netflix series "Love to Hate You" is a romantic comedy starring actors Kim Ok-vin and Yoo Tae-ho, but it wouldn't be the kind of cliche-ridden drama that you have seen in the past.

The story follows a female lawyer who hates to lose to men and a top star who is always suspicious of women and even hates them due to his childhood trauma.

Kim stars as Yeo Mi-ran, a female lawyer who finds herself in an unlikely romance with Nam Kang-ho, played by Yoo Tae-ho.

Kim, who is known for her dark roles in "Thirst" (2009) and "Villainess" (2017), said Wednesday she chose the romance for the first time in her 18-year acting career to show a different side of her.

"It was the kind of script that I could read without stress and made me laugh. I wanted to play the role, thinking it would be the lightest character in my career," Kim said during a press conference in Seoul.

view larger image Actors Kim Ok-vin (R) and Yoo Tae-oh (L) of Netflix drama "Love to Hate You" pose for a photo during a press conference in Seoul on Feb. 8, 2022. (Yonhap)

In a teaser video, Yeo rides a motorcycle in a leather jacket and beats down a group of criminal suspects. She approaches Nam to uncover the top star's dirty secrets and later signs a consensual romance agreement with him.

"I wondered whether the writer wrote the story thinking of me because (Yeo) has so many things in common with me," she said.

Yoo said his character is far from predictable and that is what makes the drama unique from other stories.

"I thought it is interesting that untypical characters are bumping into each other in this typical romantic genre," he said.

Kim Ji-hoon, who starred in Netflix series "Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area" (2022) and "Flower of Evil" (2020), appears as CEO of Nam's entertainment agency to spice up the drama.

"Love to Hate You" will be available on Netflix on Friday.

ejkim@yna.co.kr

(END)