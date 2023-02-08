Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #CJ Logistics

CJ Logistics Q4 net profit down 25.1 pct to 38 bln won

16:26 February 08, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 38 billion won (US$30.2 million), down 25.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 12.5 percent on-year to 112.3 billion won. Revenue decreased 1.1 percent to 3.02 trillion won.

The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 56.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK