(4th LD) Nat'l Assembly votes to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy

SEOUL -- The opposition-controlled National Assembly voted Wednesday to impeach Interior Minister Lee Sang-min over last year's Itaewon crowd crush, marking the first-ever impeachment of a Cabinet member.

The impeachment motion passed 179-109, with five votes ruled invalid, forcing the suspension of Lee from duties until the Constitutional Court decides whether to endorse or reject the motion.



Ex-lawmaker acquitted of massive graft in development scandal

SEOUL -- A former lawmaker was acquitted Wednesday on charges of receiving a large amount of bribes from a land developer at the center of a high-profile development corruption scandal.

Kwak Sang-do was indicted on charges of taking 5 billion won (US$3.9 million) from the small-sized asset management firm Hwacheon Daeyu Asset Management under the pretext of severance pay and incentives for his son who worked at the firm. Prosecutors put the actual amount of bribery at 2.5 billion won after deducting tax and the son's actual severance pay.



S. Korean team arrives in quake-stricken Turkey to help search, rescue operations

SEOUL -- A team of more than 110 South Korean workers arrived in Turkey on Wednesday to support the country's ongoing search and rescue operations following a devastating earthquake earlier this week, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.

A KC-330 military tanker transport aircraft carrying 118 people, including 50 military personnel and 60 firefighters, landed at Gaziantep Airport in Turkey's southeastern region earlier in the day, the ministry said.



S. Korea to hold nationwide civil air defense drills in May after 6-year hiatus

SEOUL -- South Korea plans to stage nationwide civil air defense drills in May for the first time in six years, its military said Wednesday, in a move to reinforce public safety amid evolving North Korean nuclear and missile threats.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the plan and other measures were discussed at the annual central integrated defense council meeting presided over by President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul.



Yoon says previous administration relied on 'fake peace'

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol accused the previous administration on Wednesday of weakening the country's defense posture by neglecting necessary drills and relying on a "fake peace."

Yoon made the remark while presiding over the annual central integrated defense council meeting in an apparent reference to former President Moon Jae-in's push for reconciliation with North Korea.



SM founder Lee Soo-man returns home, in hospital to treat arm fracture

SEOUL -- Lee Soo-man, the founder and largest shareholder of SM Entertainment, has recently returned home from an overseas trip, to receive hospital treatment for a fractured arm, sources in the music industry said Wednesday.

The sources said he arrived at Incheon International Airport in Incheon on Tuesday and headed directly to a hospital in Seoul to treat an arm fracture that he sustained during his stay abroad.



Coach of newly promoted K League 1 club fueled by disrespect

SEOGWIPO, South Korea -- Entering the 2022 season in the second-tier K League 2, Gwangju FC head coach Lee Jung-hyo felt disrespected by his peers, convinced that they didn't think Lee would do anything noteworthy in his first year as bench boss.

Lee proved them and other detractors wrong by guiding Gwangju to the top of the tables in a historic fashion. Gwangju won the K League 2 with a record 86 points and thus a direct promotion to the K League 1 for this year. They also set a K League 2 record for the longest home winning streak with 10 and became the first K League 2 team to beat every opponent on home field. Lee was a no-brainer choice as the K League 2 Coach of the Year for 2022.

