Yoon holds meeting with chief of U.N. patent agency

19:27 February 08, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol held a meeting with the chief of a U.N. intellectual property agency Wednesday, during which they discussed cooperation between South Korea and the international agency, Yoon's office said.

During the meeting, Yoon and Daren Tang, director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), exchanged views on the need for women and small firms to easily access intellectual property, the presidential office said in a statement.

Yoon also asked Tang to set up a regional office of the WIPO in South Korea, saying it would help strengthen support for developing nations.

Yoon told Tang that South Korea supports the "WIPO's efforts to provide access to intellectual property systems easily for the socially disadvantaged and people in developing nations," according to the statement.

view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) shakes hands with Daren Tang, director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization, on Feb. 8, 2023, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) shakes hands with Daren Tang, director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization, on Feb. 8, 2023, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

