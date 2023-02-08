Go to Contents
Army private died by suicide last November after bullying

22:57 February 08, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- An Army private died by suicide last November because of group bullying and harassment by his fellow comrades, according to the Army on Wednesday.

The private was found shot dead while on duty at a front-line unit in Inje, about 120 kilometers east of Seoul, on Nov. 28 last year.

An investigation by military police belatedly found the private died by suicide due to bullying and harassment by eight fellow comrades.

The private, who was assigned to the unit about a month before the death, was forced to memorize, verbally abused and threatened.

The military police referred the eight comrades to civilian police for further investigation.

kdh@yna.co.kr
