Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #US diplomat #Seoul visit

U.S. assistant secretary of state for consular affairs to visit S. Korea

23:32 February 08, 2023

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- A senior U.S. official will visit South Korea to discuss consular affairs, the state department said Wednesday, amid U.S. efforts to normalize consular services that had been limited by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rena Bitter, assistant secretary of state for consular affairs, will travel to South Korea, Thailand and Qatar from Wednesday through next Friday, according to the state department.

"While in Seoul, she will meet with government officials to discuss a variety of consular issues, including the prevention and resolution of international parental child abduction cases," it said in a press release.

"Her trip underscores our deep and sustained commitment to the protection of U.S. citizens overseas and the facilitation of legitimate travel and immigration to the United States," it added.

U.S. visa application processing time had significantly increased in nearly all countries, including South Korea, during the pandemic.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price has said the U.S. is working successfully to lower visa wait times worldwide and that it soon expects to reach "pre-pandemic processing levels."

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK