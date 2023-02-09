SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- Parliament passes bill to impeach safety minister (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Presidential office calls passage of bill to impeach safety minister for Itaewon tragedy as collapse of parliamentarism (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Interior minister impeached for Itaewon tragedy in historic vote (Hankook Ilbo)
English-language dailies
-- Interior minister impeached in historic vote (Korea JoongAng Daily)
