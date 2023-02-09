Go to Contents
07:01 February 09, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 9.

Korean-language dailies
-- Parliament passes bill to impeach safety minister (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Nat'l Assembly votes to impeach minister for Itaewon tragedy (Kookmin Daily)
-- Minister impeached for Itaewon tragedy (Donga Ilbo)
-- Presidential office calls passage of bill to impeach safety minister for Itaewon tragedy as collapse of parliamentarism (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Safety minister impeached for Itaewon tragedy (Segye Times)
-- Opposition party leads passage of bill to impeach minister for Itaewon tragedy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Minister impeached for 1st time in historic vote (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Minister impeached for 1st time in historic vote (Hankyoreh)
-- Interior minister impeached for Itaewon tragedy in historic vote (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Nat'l Assembly passes bill to impeach minister for Itaewon tragedy (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Nat'l Assembly votes to impeach minister for Itaewon tragedy (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Interior minister impeached in historic vote (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Parliament passes bill to impeach safety minister (Korea Herald)
-- Nat'l Assembly votes to impeach minister for Itaewon tragedy (Korea Times)
(END)

