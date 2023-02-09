Air Busan to resume Busan-Kaohsiung route next month

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Air Busan Co., a budget carrier unit of Asiana Airlines Inc, said Thursday it will resume the Busan-Kaohsiung route next month as travel demand recovers amid eased virus curbs.

Air Busan plans to provide four flights a week on the Taiwan route from March 29 following three years of suspension due to the pandemic, the company said in a statement.

The low-cost carrier also plans to offer flights on the Busan-Nah Trang route from March 26 and on the Busan-Taipei route starting April 20, the statement said.

The carrier operated 25 international routes with 25 A321 chartered planes before the pandemic hit the airline industry in early 2020.

It currently serves flights on 21 international routes -- 14 from the Gimhae International Airport in Busan and seven from Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.



view larger image This file photo provided by Air Busan shows an A321neo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

(END)