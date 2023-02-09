Bakery firm chief referred to prosecution over young worker's death

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- The head of an affiliate of food and beverage giant SPC Group was referred to the prosecution on Thursday over the death of a young worker at its factory last year, police said.

SPL CEO Kang Dong-Seok is facing charges of failing to fulfill his duty to implement safety measures, resulting in the death of the 23-year-old employee at the bread factory in Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometers south of Seoul, on Oct. 15, according to the Pyeongtaek Police Station.

The worker, who was using a large-sized mixer to make sauces for sandwiches at the time of the accident, died after her upper body became caught in the mixer, police said.

Four other SPL factory managers were also referred to the prosecution for alleged professional negligence resulting in the worker's death, they said.

She was working alone at time of the accident, although guidelines specify that two people must work as one team, police said, adding belated rescue as the cause of her death.

Separately, the labor ministry is investigating SPC Group Chairman Heo Young-in and Kang for allegedly violating the so-called severe disaster law.



view larger image Kang Dong-seok, CEO of SPL, at the parliamentary questioning in this undated photo. SPL is food and beverage giant SPC Group's affiliate. (Yonhap)

