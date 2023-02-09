Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hanon Systems

Hanon Systems shifts to red in Q4

13:00 February 09, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hanon Systems on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 20.8 billion won (US$16.5 million), shifting from a profit of 98.4 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 104.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 60.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 21.8 percent to 2.34 trillion won.

The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK