S. Korean foreign minister to attend Munich security forum next week

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin will attend an annual security conference in Germany next week and explain details of the country's new Indo-Pacific strategy, his office said Thursday.

During the Munich Security Conference, set for Feb. 17-19, Park will introduce the South's regional strategy in the Indo-Pacific areas, first outlined by President Yoon Suk Yeol last year, according to the foreign ministry.

On the sidelines of the forum, Park will also hold a series of bilateral talks with his foreign counterparts, amid attention over whether he could have one-on-one talks with Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Seoul and Tokyo have held working-level diplomatic consultations to address the long-standing issue of compensating Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.

Meanwhile, before heading to Munich, Park will visit the Netherlands to attend an international summit on the application of artificial intelligence in the military domain, scheduled for next Wednesday and Thursday, the ministry said.



view larger image Foreign Minister Park Jin speaks at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Dec. 28, 2022, during a presentation on the details of South Korea's Indo-Pacific strategy that calls for promoting freedom, peace and prosperity through the establishment of a rules-based order and cooperation on human rights. (Yonhap)

