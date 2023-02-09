SK hynix 94,400 DN 500

Youngpoong 628,000 DN 6,000

TaekwangInd 733,000 UP 6,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,770 DN 50

KAL 23,650 0

LG Corp. 81,200 DN 1,300

POSCO CHEMICAL 242,500 UP 17,000

Boryung 9,530 DN 140

LOTTE Fine Chem 57,900 DN 1,100

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,550 UP 50

Shinsegae 219,500 DN 7,500

LOTTE SHOPPING 91,700 DN 800

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25150 DN250

LOTTE TOUR 14,790 UP 770

IBK 10,200 DN 170

LG Uplus 10,880 UP 10

SAMSUNG SDS 131,400 DN 700

KOREA AEROSPACE 48,500 DN 100

KUMHOTIRE 3,275 UP 15

Hanon Systems 9,430 UP 110

SK 198,900 DN 1,600

ShinpoongPharm 21,500 DN 100

DONGSUH 19,930 DN 60

Handsome 26,500 DN 1,250

SamsungEng 25,900 0

ILJIN MATERIALS 65,500 UP 1,400

Asiana Airlines 14,500 DN 350

SAMSUNG C&T 113,500 DN 900

PanOcean 6,000 UP 50

COWAY 55,700 DN 1,900

SAMSUNG CARD 30,850 DN 50

CheilWorldwide 20,350 DN 250

LOTTE CONF 122,100 UP 4,600

KT 33,950 UP 200

SAMSUNG LIFE 66,900 DN 700

KT&G 90,000 DN 1,500

Doosan Enerbility 15,880 DN 210

Doosanfc 35,850 UP 2,700

LG Display 14,440 UP 120

Kangwonland 22,700 UP 50

(MORE)