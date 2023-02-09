Go to Contents
Hanssem remains in red in Q4

16:11 February 09, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hanssem Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 81.6 billion won (US$64.7 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 20.3 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 6.2 billion won a year earlier. Sales fell 13.4 percent to 496.9 billion won.

The operating loss was 53 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
