The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



-----------------

(2nd LD) N. Korean leader attends military parade; ICBMs on display

SEOUL -- North Korea has staged a massive military parade in Pyongyang to mark the 75th founding anniversary of its armed forces, its state media confirmed Thursday, describing intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) on display as representing the country's "maximum nuclear attack capabilities."

Its leader Kim Jong-un attended the nighttime event, held Wednesday, along with his wife, Ri Sol-ju, and apparent second child, Ju-ae, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). There has been no report on whether he delivered a public speech.



-----------------

Yoon visits Turkish embassy to mourn earthquake victims

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the Turkish Embassy in Seoul on Thursday to offer his condolences over the victims of this week's devastating earthquake in Turkey, his office said.

Yoon told Turkish Ambassador to Seoul Murat Tamer that South Korea will do its best to help the Turkish people overcome their grief and stand again, presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said during a press briefing.



-----------------

S. Korean foreign minister to attend Munich security forum next week

SEOUL -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin will attend an annual security conference in Germany next week and explain details of the country's new Indo-Pacific strategy, his office said Thursday.

During the Munich Security Conference, set for Feb. 17-19, Park will introduce the South's regional strategy in the Indo-Pacific areas, first outlined by President Yoon Suk Yeol last year, according to the foreign ministry.



-----------------

S. Korea to hike overseas aid by 21.3 pct this year

SEOUL -- South Korea will hike its financial aid to developing countries by 21.3 percent this year, the Office for Government Policy Coordination said Thursday.

The government finalized a budget for official development assistance (ODA) at 4.77 trillion won (US$3.78 billion) in 2023, an increase of 838 billion won from last year, the office said in a statement.



-----------------

Hybe acquires U.S. hip-hop label to expand global business portfolio

SEOUL -- Hybe said Thursday its American unit has agreed to acquire QC Media Holdings, the parent company of an influential U.S.-based hip-hop label, to expand its reach into the global market.

Under the deal, Hybe America will acquire a 100-percent stake in QC Media Holdings at 314 billion won (US$248.8 million) on March 7, the South Korean entertainment company behind K-pop boy group BTS said in a filing with Korean regulators.



-----------------

(LEAD) Businessman behind massive fund scandal gets 30-yr prison term for embezzlement

SEOUL -- An entrepreneur at the center of a 1.7 trillion-won (US$1.3 billion) hedge fund fraud scandal was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday for massive embezzlement.

Kim Bong-hyun, the former chairman of the small industrial robot manufacturer Star Mobility, was the main financial resource for Lime Asset Management Co., a now-defunct asset management firm.



-----------------

IOC hails S. Korean preparation for 2024 Winter Youth Olympics

SEOUL -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) offered high praise for South Korea's preparation for next year's Winter Youth Olympics on Thursday, saying the country's east coast province of Gangwon is ready for a successful event.

The IOC's Coordination Commission on the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics wrapped up its third meeting with the organizing committee on Thursday. The first two meetings, in March 2021 and May 2022, were both held virtually, due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, IOC officials, led by the commission chief Zhang Hong, visited facilities for the Winter Youth Olympics in PyeongChang and Gangneung in Gangwon over the past two days.



-----------------

Court rejects lawsuit against deployment of THAAD missile defense system

SEOUL -- A Seoul court on Thursday rejected a lawsuit filed by local residents against the deployment of an advanced U.S. missile defense system in a southern town.

In 2017, 396 residents of Seongju County and Gimcheon City in North Gyeongsang Province filed an administrative suit claiming the defense ministry did not fulfill its obligations to conduct a public notification and a strategic environmental impact assessment before the installation of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system in Seongju.



(END)