Yoon's office says gov't closely watching N.K. military parade

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol said Thursday the government is closely watching developments related to North Korea's military parade this week.

North Korea staged a massive military parade in Pyongyang on Wednesday to mark the 75th founding anniversary of its armed forces, according to state media. The parade was attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and showcased new intercontinental ballistic missiles demonstrating the country's "maximum nuclear attack capabilities."

"Our authorities are watching it closely," a presidential official told reporters, adding the government was already following North Korea's movements during the central integrated defense council meeting Wednesday.

On speculation Kim's appearance with his daughter Ju-ae signaled his intent to groom her as his successor, the official declined to comment, saying it is an intelligence matter.



view larger image A large missile, believed to be a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, appears during a military parade at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on the night of Feb. 8, 2023, to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the parade. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

