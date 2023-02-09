S. Korean parliamentary speaker discusses energy cooperation with Norwegian counterpart

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo met with his Norwegian counterpart Thursday to discuss bilateral cooperation in energy and economy-related areas.

In his meeting with Masud Gharahkhani, the head of Norway's parliament, in Seoul, Kim called for increased cooperation between the two countries in areas of hydrogen and renewable energy, noting a marked growth in Norway's investment in South Korea's renewable energy sector, Kim's office said.

Gharahkhani, Norway's first parliamentary chief to visit South Korea in 45 years, asked for Kim's support to amend a free trade agreement between South Korea and the European Free Trade Association.

Kim also requested Norway's support in South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan.



view larger image National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo (R) and his Norwegian counterpart, Masud Charahkhani, pose for a photo ahead of their meeting at Kim's office in western Seoul on Feb. 9, 2023. (Yonhap)

