06:59 February 10, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- Rising concerns over construction of new towns (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey (Kookmin Daily)
-- Hope for families' safety in quake-hit Turkey (Donga Ilbo)
-- Mounting worries for 2nd wave of disaster in Turkey (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korean leader attends military parade; ICBMs on display (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea threatens U.S. with ICBM, S. Korea with tactical nuclear units (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korean leader presents ICBMs JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Collapsed buildings everywhere in Turkey, yet more survivors reported (Hankyoreh)
-- Long hours of wait in Turkey (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Assets in banks u-turn to investments (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Pension fund reform at square one (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North displays record number of ICBMs at parade (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- NK unveils likely new solid-fuel ICBM (Korea Herald)
-- N. Korea displays 'solid-fuel ICBM' at military parade (Korea Times)
(END)

