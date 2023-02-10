SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 10.



Korean-language dailies

-- Rising concerns over construction of new towns (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey (Kookmin Daily)

-- Hope for families' safety in quake-hit Turkey (Donga Ilbo)

-- Mounting worries for 2nd wave of disaster in Turkey (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korean leader attends military parade; ICBMs on display (Segye Times)

-- N. Korea threatens U.S. with ICBM, S. Korea with tactical nuclear units (Chosun Ilbo)

-- N. Korean leader presents ICBMs JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Collapsed buildings everywhere in Turkey, yet more survivors reported (Hankyoreh)

-- Long hours of wait in Turkey (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Assets in banks u-turn to investments (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Pension fund reform at square one (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- North displays record number of ICBMs at parade (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- NK unveils likely new solid-fuel ICBM (Korea Herald)

-- N. Korea displays 'solid-fuel ICBM' at military parade (Korea Times)

(END)