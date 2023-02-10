Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Kakao

Kakao shifts to loss in Q4

07:40 February 10, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 539.3 billion won (US$427.9 million), turning from a profit of 224.1 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 100.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 106.6 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 0.6 percent to 1.77 trillion won.

The loss was 820.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK