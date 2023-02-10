Go to Contents
NHN swings to loss in Q4

08:03 February 10, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- NHN Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 16.2 billion won (US$12.8 million), turning from a profit of 46.2 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 53.1 percent on-year to 11.7 billion won. Sales increased 2.8 percent to 561.4 billion won.

The operating profit was 15.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
