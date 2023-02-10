(2nd LD) Opposition leader appears for questioning in corruption probe

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with new info and photos)

By Park Boram

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung appeared before prosecutors for questioning in a development corruption investigation Friday, accusing the Yoon Suk Yeol government of orchestrating a politically motivated investigation aimed at removing a "political enemy."

Lee showed up at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office about 20 minutes later than the scheduled time of 11 a.m. in connection with the investigation into corruption-ridden property development projects in the city of Seongnam, south of Seoul, launched while he was mayor.

It marks the third time in about a month that Lee, the chair of the main opposition Democratic Party, has appeared for investigations after he underwent questioning on Jan. 10 over separate bribery suspicions and then on Jan. 28 over development corruption allegations.



"This regime, indifferent to the livelihoods of ordinary people, is dancing a sword dance to kill a political enemy by fully mobilizing political prosecutors," Lee said before entering the prosecution building.

He also claimed innocence, saying no evidence against him was found in previous questionings.

"As a pawn of the regime, the prosecution is making up a nonexistent case," he said.

Hundreds of supporters and detractors came out to the scene to cheer or boo Lee, holding placards, reading, "Let's fend off the prosecution's fabrication," or "Arrest Lee Jae-myung, the ring leader of Daejang-dong."

The development corruption case centers on the allegations private property developers were allowed to reap illegal proceeds of about 809 billion won (US$640 million) from two apartment complex development projects in Seongnam's Daejang-dong and Wirye districts at the cost of the city government's finances.

Lee is suspected of breach of trust and corruption in the process.

Prosecutors suspect Lee, as Seongnam mayor at that time, directly or indirectly approved dubious arrangements between the private partners and his close aides, including Jeong Jin-sang.

Jeong has been indicted for allegedly leaking inside information to the private partners and providing administrative favors in exchange for a big sum of kickbacks, including election funds.

Lee was also accused of wrongdoing in bribery allegations involving Seongnam's municipal football club.



The prosecution is expected to combine the two cases involving Lee to file for an arrest warrant for him.

Even if prosecutors seek an arrest warrant for him, Lee is expected to avoid arrest because, by law, prosecutors need parliamentary consent to arrest a lawmaker while the assembly is in session, and the National Assembly, where the DP has a majority, is expected to refuse to consent to Lee's arrest.



