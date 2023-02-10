(2nd LD) S. Korea to resume short-term visa issuance for travelers from China

(ATTN: UPDATES with more info in 4th, 6th paras)
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will resume issuing short-term visas for travelers from China this weekend, a ranking government official said Friday.
The government made the decision to restart issuing visas Saturday as China's COVID-19 infection wave has peaked and begun to subside, Kim Seong-ho, an interior ministry official, said during a government meeting.
On Jan. 2, South Korea tightened curbs on travelers from China amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in the neighboring nation, halting the issuance of short-term visas from its diplomatic missions in China and requiring arrivals from China to undergo a coronavirus test before and after their arrival.
The government will review gradually easing such COVID-19 restrictions for those coming from China after comprehensively assessing future virus situations, Kim noted.
The rate of COVID-19-positive people among arrivals from China stood at 1.1 percent last week, down sharply from a peak of over 30 percent previously, according to health officials.
In South Korea, the daily new virus tally came down to the 13,000 range on Friday, the lowest figure for a Friday in 32 weeks, the ministry official also said, adding, "The downward virus curve has continued on despite the lifting of the indoor mask mandate on Jan. 30."
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)