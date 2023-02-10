Gov't offers condolences over death of former S. Korean POW

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The government has expressed condolences over the death of a former South Korean prisoner of war, who was held in North Korea for five decades before returning home, the defense ministry said Friday.
Han Jae-bok died at the age of 89 on Wednesday. After being captured as a prisoner of war in 1951, Han was forced to work at a coal mine in the North. He fled the country and returned to the South in 2001.
President Yoon Suk Yeol, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and Veterans Minister Park Min-shik have sent condolence flowers to the Armed Forces Capital Hospital in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, where his memorial altar was set up.
Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul visited the altar to pay his respects to Han, according to the ministry.
