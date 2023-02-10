Go to Contents
China says it will 'actively consider' lifting visa restrictions against South Koreans

16:37 February 10, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- China will consider lifting visa restrictions against South Koreans, Beijing's foreign ministry said Friday, in response to Seoul's plan to resume issuing short-term visas for travelers from the neighboring country.

"South Korea's lifting of visa restrictions on China is a correct step to reduce obstacles to visits by the peoples of the two countries," the Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing.

She added Beijing will "consider resuming the issuance of short-term visas for South Koreans to China" on par with Seoul's decision.

Earlier in the day, South Korea announced it will restart issuing visas Saturday, as China's COVID-19 infection wave has peaked and relevant situations have entered a phase of "stabilization." In early January, South Korea tightened curbs on travelers from China amid a surge in coronavirus infections in the neighboring nation.

In retaliation, China suspended short-term visa issuance for South Koreans in apparent retaliation for what it called "discriminatory" entry restrictions.

view larger image This file photo shows a Chinese visa application center in downtown Seoul on Jan. 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

This file photo shows a Chinese visa application center in downtown Seoul on Jan. 10, 2023. (Yonhap)


(END)

