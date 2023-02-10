The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

(LEAD) Former Deutsch Motors head gets suspended prison term for stock manipulation

SEOUL -- The former head of Deutsch Motors Inc., a BMW car dealer in South Korea, was convicted and given a suspended prison term on Friday for manipulating the company's stock prices.

The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Kwon Oh-soo two years in prison, suspended for three years, for violating the Capital Markets Act.



-----------------

China says it will 'actively consider' lifting visa restrictions against South Koreans

BEIJING -- China will consider lifting visa restrictions against South Koreans, Beijing's foreign ministry said Friday, in response to Seoul's plan to resume issuing short-term visas for travelers from the neighboring country.

"South Korea's lifting of visa restrictions on China is a correct step to reduce obstacles to visits by the peoples of the two countries," the Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing.



-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares end lower amid Fed rate hike worries

SEOUL -- Seoul shares ended lower Friday amid the prospect of further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to tame inflation. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 11.79 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,469.73. Trading volume was moderate at 653.41 million shares worth 8.3 trillion won (US$6.6 billion), with decliners outpacing gainers 607 to 283.



-----------------

(LEAD) Lawmaker fined 15 mln won for embezzling funds donated to sexual slavery victims

SEOUL -- Independent lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang was sentenced by a court to a fine of 15 million won (US$11,900) on Friday for embezzling funds donated to help support women who were forced into wartime sexual slavery by Japan during World War II.

Youn was indicted in 2020 for collecting hundreds of millions of won in donations to her private bank accounts and spending some of that money for personal matters, while heading a major civic group for wartime sexual slavery victims, the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery.



-----------------

Former vice Gyeonggi governor to be questioned over cash remittances to North Korea

SUWON, South Korea -- The prosecution plans to question a former vice governor of Gyeonggi Province next week as part of an investigation into a business group's alleged cash remittances to North Korea, a case potentially linked to opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, officials said Friday.

The district prosecutors' office in Suwon, 34 kilometers south of Seoul, has summoned Lee Hwa-young to appear next Wednesday for questioning over his involvement in underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group's foreign currency transfers to the North.



-----------------

DP renews call for special counsel probe into stock manipulation case allegedly involving first lady

SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Friday renewed its call for a special counsel probe into a stock manipulation case allegedly involving first lady Kim Keon Hee after the key culprit in the case was found guilty.

DP spokesperson An Ho-young said in a statement that President Yoon Suk Yeol and the ruling party should accept the special probe request into the first lady's alleged involvement in stock manipulation "if they want to talk about the rule of law."

(END)