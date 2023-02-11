Feb. 12



1975 -- President Park Chung-hee wins a popular vote of confidence for his Yushin Constitution, which allows for his extended rule, following a national referendum. Yushin means revitalization.



1981 -- South Korea opens diplomatic ties with Lebanon.



1985 -- The 12th National Assembly elections are held.



1987 -- South Korea reports its first confirmed death from AIDS.



1991 -- South and North Korea agree to form unified Korean teams at the 1991 World Table Tennis Championships and the 1991 FIFA World Youth Championship.



1997 -- Hwang Jang-yop, secretary of the North Korean Workers' Party, requests political asylum at the South Korean Consulate General in Beijing.



2013 -- North Korea carries out its third nuclear test, drawing strong international condemnation and sending tensions on the Korean Peninsula sky-high.



2014 -- The Koreas hold their first high-level talks in seven years at the border village of Panmunjom.





(END)