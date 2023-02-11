Go to Contents
2.3 magnitude earthquake hits central S. Korea: weather agency

17:23 February 11, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- A 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck near the central county of Boeun on Saturday, and no damage has been reported, authorities said.

The quake struck 11 kilometers east of the county in North Chungcheong Province, some 180 kilometers south of Seoul, at around 8:22 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The epicenter was at a latitude of 36.52 degrees north and a longitude of 127.85 degrees east at a depth of 13 km, it added.

No damage has been reported, but the local government sent a notice to residents about the case to assess possible damage, according to officials.

Saturday's quake was the 44th to strike the province since 1978, when the agency began observing earthquakes.

view larger image This image, provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration, shows the location of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake on Feb. 11, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

