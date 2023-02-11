S. Korean team rescues one more survivor in quake-hit Turkey

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's disaster relief team operating in quake-struck Turkey rescued an additional survivor Saturday, officials said.

The rescue team has been conducting rescue operations in the southeastern city of Gaziantep, one of the hardest-hit areas, and nearby affected areas since arriving Wednesday, and the foreign ministry said they had rescued five survivors by Thursday.

At least 24,000 people have died and tens of thousands of people remained unaccounted for after two major earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria earlier this week, according to foreign media reports.



view larger image Members of South Korea's disaster relief team dispatched to Turkey search for survivors, with the help of a bandaged rescue dog, at the site of a collapsed building in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, in this photo provided by the team on Feb. 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)